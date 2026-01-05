Pakistan Cricket squad arrives in Colombo as T20 World Cup prep kicks off!

ISLAMABAD – The first group of Pakistan’s national cricket team landed in Colombo for upcoming T20 series. The group, consisting of star players Shadab Khan, Rana Fahim Ashraf, Wasim Junior, and Salman Mirza, has already begun acclimatizing ahead of the high-stakes matches.

Joining them in Colombo are team’s head coach Mike Hesson, bowling coach Ashley Noffke, fielding coach, and other essential support staff, ensuring the squad is fully prepared for every challenge on the pitch.

The rest of national squad, along with additional support staff, will depart from Lahore to Colombo on the afternoon of January 5, completing the team lineup. Once united, the full squad will kickstart rigorous preparations for the much-anticipated series.

پاکستان/سری لنکا ٹی ٹوئنٹی سیریز قومی ٹی ٹوئنٹی سکواڈ کا چار کھلاڑیوں پر مشتمل پہلا گروپ کولمبو پہنچ گیا کولمبو پہنچنے والے پہلے گروپ میں شاداب خان ، رانا فہیم اشرف ، وسیم جونئیر اور سلمان مرزا شامل ہیڈ کوچ مائیک ہیسن ، باؤلنگ کوچ ایشلے نوفکی، فیلڈنگ کوچ اور سپورٹ سٹاف کے… pic.twitter.com/mgSJjrEQrt — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) January 4, 2026

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 Schedule

Match Date Teams Match Name Ground 07-01-2026 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I Rangiri Dambulla Stadium, Dambulla 09-01-2026 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Rangiri Dambulla Stadium, Dambulla 11-01-2026 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Rangiri Dambulla Stadium, Dambulla

T20 series promises thrilling action, with matches scheduled for January 7, 9, and 11 at the Rangiri International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla. Cricket fans are in for a treat as the Green Shirts use this series as a crucial warm-up and preparation for the T20 World Cup, aiming to fine-tune strategies and showcase their best talent on the international stage.

Pakistan’s squad is all set to make waves in Sri Lanka, and cricket enthusiasts around the world will be watching closely as the Green Shirts gear up for a spectacular showdown.