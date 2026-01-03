Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup Squad

LAHORE – T20 World Cup 2025 is around the corner and excitement is building among cricket fans as Men in Green edge closer to the main event.

Pakistan Cricket Board just submitted a preliminary 15-member squad to top cricket body, keeping few reserves in wings. With big names in the mix, anticipation is sky-high for what promises to be a thrilling World Cup campaign starting February 7. all eyes now on Pakistan as they prepare to take on the best in Sri Lanka.

PCB submitted the names of the preliminary squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup to the International Cricket Council (ICC). According to sources, the PCB has forwarded a 15-member initial squad along with the names of reserve players.

After this date, any changes to the team will need permission from the ICC’s Technical Committee. Pakistan Cricket Board reportedly plans to announce final squad for the World Cup and the series against Australia after the ongoing series against Sri Lanka.

This is to give the board an opportunity to evaluate the performance of one or two players during the Sri Lanka series. The preliminary squad includes players selected for the Sri Lanka tour, along with key stars Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf.

ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka, with Pakistan set to play all its matches in Sri Lanka.