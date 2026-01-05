Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 5 January 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down by Rs4,700 per tola, and per Tola bullion staying at Rs455,562. The sell-off was equally brutal in the 10-gram category, where gold shed Rs4,030 to close at Rs390,570, according to the latest figures released by the Sarafa Association.

Gold Prices

Metal Latest Price Gold tola 455,562 Gold 10gm 390,570 Silver tola 7,756

Silver was also caught in the downdraft, falling by Rs106 per tola to settle at Rs7,756.

18 Karat Gold Price in Pakistan

Gold Rate 22K 21K 18K Per Tola 427,166.67 407,750 349,500 Per 1 Gram 36,623.58 34,958.88 29,964.75 Per 10 Gram 366,235.83 349,588.75 299,647.50 Per Ounce 1,038,015 990,832.50 849,285

The impact was felt across all purity levels. Prices for 18-karat gold dropped significantly, with rates recorded at Rs349,500 per tola, Rs29,964.75 per gram, and Rs299,647.50 per 10 grams, while per-ounce prices slid to Rs849,285. Similar declines were seen in 21K and 22K gold, underscoring the scale of the downturn.

In the international market, gold prices tumbled by $47, trading at $4,332 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium. Global weakness in bullion further weighed on domestic prices, amplifying losses for local buyers and investors.