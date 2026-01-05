Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 5 January 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down by Rs4,700 per tola, and per Tola bullion staying at Rs455,562. The sell-off was equally brutal in the 10-gram category, where gold shed Rs4,030 to close at Rs390,570, according to the latest figures released by the Sarafa Association.
Gold Prices
|Metal
|Latest Price
|Gold tola
|455,562
|Gold 10gm
|390,570
|Silver tola
|7,756
Silver was also caught in the downdraft, falling by Rs106 per tola to settle at Rs7,756.
18 Karat Gold Price in Pakistan
|Gold Rate
|22K
|21K
|18K
|Per Tola
|427,166.67
|407,750
|349,500
|Per 1 Gram
|36,623.58
|34,958.88
|29,964.75
|Per 10 Gram
|366,235.83
|349,588.75
|299,647.50
|Per Ounce
|1,038,015
|990,832.50
|849,285
The impact was felt across all purity levels. Prices for 18-karat gold dropped significantly, with rates recorded at Rs349,500 per tola, Rs29,964.75 per gram, and Rs299,647.50 per 10 grams, while per-ounce prices slid to Rs849,285. Similar declines were seen in 21K and 22K gold, underscoring the scale of the downturn.
In the international market, gold prices tumbled by $47, trading at $4,332 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium. Global weakness in bullion further weighed on domestic prices, amplifying losses for local buyers and investors.