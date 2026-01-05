Cuba declares 2-Day Mourning as 32 citizens killed in US Military Operation in Venezuela

HAVANA – Cuban government confirmed that 32 Cuban citizens lost their lives during US military operation in Venezuela, the authorities declared two days of national mourning.

US President Donald Trump weighed in on incident in an interview with the New York Post on Sunday, stating bluntly, “Many people in Cuba have been killed.” He added, “They were protecting Maduro. This was not a good step.”

Cuban state media reported that the deceased were part of various missions requested by Venezuela and were killed in combat while resisting the attacks. While the identities of those killed have not been disclosed, Cuban officials said the deaths occurred due to direct clashes with attackers or bombings on installations.

Venezuela’s Minister of Defense revealed that most of the bodyguards assigned to protect President Nicolás Maduro were killed by the U.S. forces during the operation.

Nearly 48 hours after the attacks, the only confirmed death toll remains the 32 reported by Cuba, highlighting the fog of uncertainty surrounding this dramatic military engagement.

The deadly operation has already set off political shockwaves across Latin America and beyond, raising urgent questions about U.S. involvement in Venezuela and the human cost of such interventions.