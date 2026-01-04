Zohran Mamdani vows to protect Venezuelan Residents in NYC amid new crisis

NEW YORK – United States stunned world with major military operation against Venezuela, arresting President Nicolás Maduro and his wife. The controversial action drawn immediate and sharp criticism from New York City Mayor Zehran Mamdani.

Mamdani, a known critic of Trump, revealed that he was personally briefed on detention of President Maduro and his spouse, including detailed information about their current status in custody.

Calling American strike “serious violation of international law,” Mayor Mamdani warned that such unilateral attacks on a sovereign nation are not just a global concern, they have direct repercussions for New York City itself. “This attempt at regime change doesn’t only affect countries abroad; it impacts our city as well,” he stressed.

This picture is extremely insulting… America and Donald Trump have attacked and captured President Maduro of the independent nation of Venezuela, Would America do this to any head of state? Trump is a war criminal.#venezuelainvasion #Venezuela #NicolasMaduro pic.twitter.com/oSfNFLiPAP — Manakdeep Singh (@ManakdeepSingh) January 4, 2026

She also highlighted presence of thousands of Venezuelan citizens in New York, stressing that their safety is his administration’s top priority. “Protecting every resident of New York is my foremost responsibility,” he declared.

He added that his administration is closely monitoring the unfolding situation and remains fully engaged in responding to any potential impacts on the city.

Trump confirmed the operation, announcing that President Maduro and his wife have been arrested and removed from the country. In a statement on social media, Trump described the attack as a “large-scale and successful operation” carried out in coordination with U.S. law enforcement agencies.

The dramatic development marks one of the most significant interventions by the United States in recent history and raises urgent questions about international law, sovereignty, and the safety of diaspora communities in cities like NYC.