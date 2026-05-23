Jet Fuel, Kerosene Prices increased in Pakistan amid slight Petrol Relief

ISLAMABAD – The government jacked up prices of kerosene oil, light diesel, and aviation fuel, a notification issued on Saturday said.

As per notification, the price of kerosene oil has been increased by Rs 1.71 per litre, raising it from Rs 311.73 to Rs 313.44 per litre. The price of light diesel oil (LDO) has been raised by Rs 1.62 per litre, taking it from Rs 273.92 to Rs 275.54 per litre.

Fuel Prices

Fuel Type Increase New Price Kerosene Oil 1.71 313.44 Light Diesel Oil (LDO) 1.62 275.54 Jet Fuel (Aviation) 2.10 332.32

Meanwhile, jet fuel has also been increased by Rs 2.10 per litre, after which its price has gone up from Rs 330.22 to Rs 332.32 per litre.

The increase comes shortly after the government announced a reduction in petrol and high-speed diesel prices. Earlier, petrol prices were cut by Rs 6 per litre, while high-speed diesel was reduced by Rs 6.80 per litre, providing temporary relief to consumers.

The latest revision is expected to impact transportation costs and may have a cascading effect on prices of goods and services, particularly in remote areas where kerosene and light diesel remain in use.