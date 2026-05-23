Lahore Heatwave Alert: Temperature expected to remain above 41°C during Eid Break

LAHORE – Punjab capital is currently experiencing a period of extremely hot and dry weather conditions, with temperature recorded around 40°C over the weekend.

According to meteorological data, wind speed in the city is measured at 14 km/h, while humidity levels remain low at 19 percent, further intensifying the dry heat conditions. Forecasts for the next 24 hours indicate that the mercury is expected to rise further, with a maximum temperature of 41°C and a minimum temperature of 28°C anticipated across the provincial capital.

Lahore Weather Update

Air quality in the city has also shown deterioration, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 138, suggesting moderate to unhealthy conditions, particularly for sensitive individuals.

Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert for the period between 25 and 30 May, warning that the intensity of the heat is likely to increase in the coming days. Authorities have advised citizens to adopt precautionary measures to avoid heat-related illnesses as the region continues to experience persistent high temperatures.