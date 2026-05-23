Pak Army Chief’s Iran Visit yields ‘Encouraging Momentum’ in US-Iran Peace Mediation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir concluded his second official visit to Iran, marked by intensive diplomatic engagements aimed at advancing regional de-escalation efforts and sustaining momentum after April ceasefire.

In a statement, military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Field Marshal held series of high-level meetings with Iran’s top leadership, including Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Iran; Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament; Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister; and Eskandar Momeni, Interior Minister.

The discussions reportedly centered on accelerating the ongoing consultative process designed to reinforce regional stability, deepen peace efforts, and move toward a comprehensive and conclusive understanding.

Diplomatic sources describe the engagements as highly constructive, unfolding in a positive atmosphere and contributing meaningfully to the broader mediation framework. Over the past 24 hours, the intensive rounds of dialogue are said to have generated encouraging momentum toward a final understanding—seen by observers as a potentially pivotal development in the ongoing peace process.

Iranian leadership reportedly acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s constructive, sincere, and facilitative role in encouraging dialogue and supporting peaceful settlement of regional issues at a sensitive moment of heightened tensions.

Upon arrival in Tehran, Field Marshal Asim Munir was received by Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni along with senior civil and military officials, underscoring the high-level diplomatic importance attached to the visit by the Iranian side.