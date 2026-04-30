PM extends fuel subsidy for motorcyclists, goods transport by one more month

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to extend for another month the subsidy announced last month for motorcyclists, public transport and goods transport operators in view of the current economic situation.

According to reports, the move is aimed at providing relief to lower-income groups and easing the burden of rising transportation costs.

The prime minister also directed authorities to prevent increases in passenger fares and freight charges, stressing the need for effective monitoring to ensure relief measures directly benefit deserving people.

He said the federal government, in coordination with provincial governments, had introduced a multi-billion-rupee national relief package to support ordinary citizens during difficult times, adding that every possible effort would continue to provide public relief.

Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that helping the common man remains the government’s top priority and expressed hope that improving regional conditions would soon bring stability to petroleum prices.