Waqar Zaka spotted with Jinnah’s great-granddaughter Ella Wadia at London club

LONDON – Pakistani media personality and crypto entrepreneur Waqar Zaka was spotted with Ella Wadia at the exclusive Twenty Two Club in London.

Ella Wadia is the granddaughter of Nusli Wadia and the great-granddaughter of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, through his only daughter, Dina Wadia.

Ella is also the daughter of Jehangir Wadia and renowned fashion designer Celina Wadia.

The sighting has sparked curiosity among social media users.

The video was shared on social media by a journalist Murtaza Ali Shah. Following the video clip: