PVARA Chairman pushes for Investment in AI, Robotics, and Blockchain in New Digital Era

KARACHI – Pakistan is entering a new phase of digital transformation as Chairman of the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA) called for increased investment in emerging technologies such as AI, robotics, and blockchain.

Speaking at a briefing in Islamabad, Chairman PVARA and Minister of State Bilal Bin Saqib said virtual assets are not just an emerging trend but a foundational component of the future economy. He also outlined plans for closer collaboration with the industry and the establishment of a consultative group to help shape Pakistan’s evolving regulatory framework for digital assets.

He urged leading industry players to significantly ramp up investments in cutting-edge technologies including artificial intelligence, robotics, and blockchain.

Bilal highlighted massive scale of Pakistan’s financial flows, noting that the country receives approximately $38.3 billion in remittances annually. At the same time, he pointed out a major structural challenge: over 100 million adults remain outside the formal financial system, underscoring the urgent need for digital financial inclusion.

He stressed that virtual assets should not be viewed as a fringe technological trend but rather as core infrastructure for the future economy. In a strong statement of intent, he said PVARA aims to act as a collaborative partner to the industry, rather than a distant or purely supervisory regulator.

Adding to the reform agenda, he announced the formation of a formal industry consultative group under PVARA. This body will bring together leading practitioners from the digital asset space to directly contribute to shaping Pakistan’s evolving virtual asset regulatory framework.

Pakistan’s digital assets landscape entered a new phase defined by a formal regulatory structure, an active and engaged authority, and an industry increasingly ready to scale and build at the national level.