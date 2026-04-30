YouTuber Rajab Butt faces backlash over viral video, sparks privacy debate

Controversial Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt has once again come under criticism on social media after a viral video triggered fresh controversy over privacy concerns in public places.

In the circulating clip, Rajab Butt is seen recording a vlog while dining at a restaurant. However, a family seated behind him appeared visibly uncomfortable, with one woman seen covering her face and turning away from the camera to avoid being filmed.

The video drew widespread criticism online, with many users calling it an invasion of privacy and labeling the act irresponsible.

Punjab Assembly member Hina Parvez Butt strongly condemned the incident, calling the behavior “shameful.” In a post on X, she said some people have lost all sense of decency and responsibility, filming wherever they like without considering the privacy of families around them.

انتہائی شرمناک حرکت ، ان لوگوں میں نہ شرم ہے اور نہ ہی عقل ہے۔ جہاں دل کرتا کیمرہ نکال کر شروع ہو جاتے، کوئی خیال نہیں کہ آگے پیچھے کوئی فیملی بھی بیٹھی ہے۔ بدقسمتی کی بات یہ ہے کہ کچھ لوگوں کیلئے ایسے لوگ ہیرو ہیں https://t.co/EIarIjMAOZ — Hina Parvez Butt (@hinaparvezbutt) April 28, 2026



She also expressed concern that despite such conduct, some people still regard such personalities as role models.

The controversy comes at a time when Rajab Butt has already been in the spotlight over various legal and personal matters. The latest incident has reignited debate over influencer conduct, privacy in public spaces, and digital responsibility, with critics saying fame must come with social accountability.