Bushra Ansari’s husband questions why women face more criticism for marrying younger men

ISLAMABAD – Senior Pakistani actor Iqbal Hussain, husband of veteran actress Bushra Ansari, has raised concerns over what he described as double standards in society regarding age-gap marriages.

Speaking during a recent television appearance, he said that society tends to react differently depending on whether a man or a woman marries someone younger. He noted that older men marrying much younger women often face little criticism, while women who marry younger men are frequently subjected to harsh public criticism.

Iqbal Hussain also reflected on public reactions to his own marriage with Bushra Ansari, saying that although the age difference between them is small, it still led to significant public commentary. He added that such criticism had an impact on Bushra Ansari, who became uncomfortable due to repeated public remarks.

He further stated that, in his view, constantly judging others has become a social issue, adding that individuals should avoid passing harsh judgments and focus on their own conduct.

During the conversation, he also revealed that he had been an admirer of Bushra Ansari since his youth and used to collect magazine images of her during his college days. He shared that he often visited Islamabad at the time, as she was active in her professional career, although he never had the opportunity to interact with her directly then.