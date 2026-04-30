Afghan Taliban shelling in Bajaur kills nine civilians, including women and children

BAJAUR – The Deputy Commissioner of Bajaur has released a list of those killed and injured in firing on civilian areas allegedly carried out by Afghan Taliban forces.

According to the list, nine people were killed in the shelling, including three women and six children.

Officials said mortar shells were fired from across the border into several areas of Bajaur during March and April 2026, particularly in the Mamond and Salarzai regions, causing significant loss of life and property.

The release of a detailed list, including the names of victims, has removed any ambiguity regarding the human and material losses suffered in the attacks. Images of the affected women and children had already been circulating locally after each incident.

Pakistani security forces said they responded in a professional manner by targeting only military posts and gun positions across the border, while avoiding harm to civilians.

The repeated targeting of women and children has drawn strong condemnation, with local residents in Bajaur expressing anger over what they described as unprovoked shelling on innocent civilians.

Authorities noted that similar incidents have previously occurred in border areas of Khyber District, Kurram District and Waziristan, resulting in the loss of precious lives.