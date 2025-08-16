Air Canada halts all operations as employees go on strike

TORONTO – Air Canada has suspended all flight operations following a full-scale strike by nearly 10,000 of its employees.

The move comes after months of failed negotiations between the airline and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents a large portion of Air Canada’s workforce.

According to international media reports, talks between the two parties had been ongoing for approximately eight months but ultimately collapsed, prompting the union to announce a nationwide strike.

On average, Air Canada operates around 700 flights daily. With operations now suspended, it is estimated that around 130,000 passengers will be affected each day. Additionally, approximately 25,000 Canadian citizens could find themselves stranded abroad as a result of the work stoppage.

The strike was reportedly triggered by issues including stagnant wages and increased workloads without additional compensation. Workers claim the current compensation structure fails to reflect rising inflation and the growing demands of their roles.

In response, Air Canada stated that it had offered employees a proposal that included a 38% increase in total compensation over the next four years, covering benefits, salaries, and pensions. The airline maintains that its employees are among the best-paid in the country.

However, the union rejected the offer, stating that the proposed 8% raise in the first year does not sufficiently address the current cost of living crisis.

Air Canada has assured affected passengers that they are eligible for full refunds and can make requests through the airline’s website or mobile app.