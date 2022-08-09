Four Pakistani soldiers martyred in North Waziristan suicide attack

10:23 AM | 9 Aug, 2022
Four Pakistani soldiers martyred in North Waziristan suicide attack
Source: File Photo
RAWALPINDI – Four soldiers embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack on their military convoy in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan District.

According to the ISPR, intelligence agencies have commenced investigations to find out details regarding the suicide bomber and his handlers.

Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished, said military's media wing in a statement. 

