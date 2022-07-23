Pakistani forces kill three terrorists, apprehend 4 in North Waziristan operations: ISPR
Share
RAWALPINDI – At least three terrorists were killed, and four others were detained by security forces in two different operations in the country’s mountainous region, the military’s media wing said Saturday.
A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations said a high-value target, along with three other militants, was captured in the first operation in North Waziristan. It added that three terrorists were killed in a second operation.
ISPR mentioned that weapons, ammunition, and explosive devices were recovered from the militants who worked for the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group.
The deceased and captured militants were actively involved in terror activities against security forces, extortion for ransom, and killing of innocent citizens, the military said.
Earlier this month, security forces eliminated at least six terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan’s Datta Khel area.
Attacks on security forces have become frequent in recent times while armed forces fought a protracted campaign against militants.
Lt Col Laeeq: Abducted Pakistan Army officer ... 06:22 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
QUETTA – Pakistan Army officer Lieutenant Colonel Laeeq Mirza, who was abducted by a terror outfit, has been ...
Pakistan’s western provinces have seen a spike of attacks against the Army and civilians, with unidentified attackers carrying out raids on check posts, exploding devices near patrolling parties or carrying out targeted attacks against residents.
Top military commanders discuss defence, national ... 10:20 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
RAWALPINDI – A meeting of the top brass of the Pakistani military was held on Friday. According to the ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Pakistani forces kill three terrorists, apprehend 4 in North ...08:24 PM | 23 Jul, 2022
- Katrina Kaif exudes charm in the latest pictures from Maldives ...07:51 PM | 23 Jul, 2022
-
- PMD warns of urban flooding as heavy rains to hit Karachi from ...07:06 PM | 23 Jul, 2022
-
- Nora Fatehi's new dance video in car goes viral05:14 PM | 23 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022