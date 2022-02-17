Bill Gates meets PM Imran Khan during his maiden visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – American business magnate and Microsoft owner Bill Gates met Prime Minister Imran Khan among other scheduled commitments as he landed in Pakistan for the first time.

Prime Minister's Office shared the pictures of the meeting on Twitter while the Prime Minister aide on Health Dr Faisal Sultan welcome Gates to Pakistan.

Microsoft co-founder, and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.#BillGates pic.twitter.com/ubEhjykzeS — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) February 17, 2022

Reports in local media said that the noted philanthropist landed at Nur Khan Air Base in the country’s federal capital and was welcomed by government officials.

During his brief visit, Gates will also meet President Dr. Arif Alvi, and other senior officials. The co-chairman of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a major contributor in worldwide polio eradication, will also attend a review on Pakistan's efforts to wipe the virus out of the country.

The fourth richest person also visited a Covid hospital in Chak Shahzad – a modern suburb situated in Islamabad. He will reportedly visit the National Command and Operation Center headquarters later in the day.

He visited the anti-polio programme, where he was briefed by the programme’s chief Dr Shehzad Baig and was informed of Covid-19 and polio prevention measures being taken in the country.

Gates will be briefed on measures related to the Covid pandemic and polio updates in Pakistan. Microsoft founder will return this evening after meeting top officials.

He remained in contact with PM Khan as he assured the continued support from his foundation, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Prime Minister during a previous telephonic conversation with the tech tycoon discussed matters of shared concern including polio eradication in Pakistan and the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

The premier expressed appreciation for the work of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in fighting poverty, disease, and inequity around the world.

More to follow...