50 peacocks died in Tharparkar in one month
07:20 PM | 25 Feb, 2020
MITHI – At least 50 peacocks have died in Tharparkar in current month while scores diagnosed with a disease Newcastle locally known as Rani khet.
At least 50 peacock died in various parts of drought-hit Tharparkar due to Newcastle and shortage of water.
Local residents while expressing concern said that Sindh Wildlife Department reminded several times for taking measures to overcome the situation but relevant officials paid no attention in this regard.
