LHC summons AGP on Maryam's plea for removal from ECL
Share
LAHORE – A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday, adjourning hearing of a petition, filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz for removal of her name from the exit control list (ECL) for a week, summoned attorney general for Pakistan (AGP).
The bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the petition. During the proceedings, a prosecutor, on behalf of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), filed a reply to the fresh medical reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, which were made part of the petition.
The court was also informed that a reply had already been filed on behalf of the government in the matter.
Maryam Nawaz had pleaded with the court for removal of her name from the ECL. She also requested for granting her a "one-time permission" to travel abroad for six weeks to visit her ailing father, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, and release of her passport
- Pakistan launches documentary on February-27 response against Indian ...05:38 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
- Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: Pakistan beat West Indies in Canberra05:24 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
- Nazi-inspired RSS ideology taking over India, may lead to bloodshed: ...03:33 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
- Punjab Cabinet declares PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif as “absconder”01:46 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
-
- Greta Thunberg and Malala Yousafzai meet at Oxford University01:17 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
- Hamza Ali Abbasi calls out Hindutva activists, urges world to take ...01:12 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
- Sonya Hussyn was never in my books for MPTH: Khalil ur Rehman12:35 AM | 26 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019