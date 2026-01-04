How many passports did Pakistan issue in 2025?

ISLAMABAD – Details released by the Passport Department state that a total of 5,572,013 passports were issued across various cities of the country during last year (2025), marking a record after many years.

The department said that 3,275,263 passports were issued under the normal category, while 1,839,487 passports were issued under the urgent category.

It further added that 276,789 passports were issued under the fast-track category.

The Passport Department stated that keeping passport offices open 24 hours in various cities significantly eased the process and contributed to the record-breaking issuance of passports.