Four of a family killed in gunfire between two groups in Bannu

By Web Desk
9:11 pm | Jan 4, 2026
Four Of A Family Killed In Gunfire Between Two Groups In Bannu

BANNU – Four people were killed and one person was injured in an exchange of gunfire between two groups in the Ghundi Mir Khan Khel area of Bannu.

According to police, the incident occurred in the Jangar Khel area, where four people lost their lives and one was injured due to the firing. Police said that the deceased and the injured belong to the same family.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a heavy police contingent cordoned off the area, while the bodies of the deceased and the injured person were shifted to DHQ Hospital.

Police said the deceased have been identified as Sohail, Wahidullah, Kashif, and Gauhar, and that among those killed was a guest who had come from Peshawar.

Cropped Cropped Web Desk.jpg
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

