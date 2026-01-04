Lock successfully removed from throat of 3-year-old child in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD – A lock was successfully removed from the throat of a three-year-old child through surgery.

A successful operation was performed at the Children’s Hospital on a three-year-old child who had swallowed a lock. The child had accidentally swallowed the lock while playing four days ago.

According to Dr. Nageena Shehzadi, Head of Department at the Children’s Hospital, the child was brought to the hospital with complaints of breathing difficulty. After a successful surgery, the lock was removed.

Dr. Nageena said that the child’s life was in danger due to the lock being stuck in the throat.