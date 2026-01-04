Section 144 extended in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – To maintain law and order in Rawalpindi, the district administration has further extended the enforcement of Section 144.

A formal notification has been issued in this regard by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Hasan Waqar Cheema, according to which Section 144 will now remain in force across the city until January 7.

The notification clearly states that during this period, all kinds of public gatherings, processions, rallies, and assemblies in Rawalpindi will be completely banned. According to the administration, this step has been taken to deal with any potential law and order situation and to ensure the protection of citizens’ lives and property.

As per the orders issued by the Deputy Commissioner, the use of loudspeakers and the display of weapons will also remain strictly prohibited under Section 144. In case of violation, legal action will be taken against the concerned individuals in accordance with the law.

The district administration has appealed to citizens to cooperate with the authorities in maintaining peace and to fully comply with the orders issued under Section 144.