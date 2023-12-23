Karachi Weather update: Sindh capital, parts of Sindh to receive rains this week

KARACHI – Karachi and some parts of the southeastern region are likely to receive showers during the next two to three days, weather analyst predicted.
The prediction comes as temperature is expected to drop in the port city as shallow westerly wave is affecting parts of the country.
The temperature span will be from 13°C to 26°C. Winds blew at 24km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is moderate, with visibility around 5-6km.
The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at over 125, which is Unhealthy.
Experts suggest air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.
Weather in other parts of Pakistan
Pakistan Meteorological Department said mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts, while partly cloudy in upper parts of the country.
However, light rain (light snow over mountains) is likely at isolated places in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas. Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.
Pakistani rupee appreciated further against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Saturday.
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 281 for buying and 284 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.3.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.4
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.3
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|752.82
|760.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.21
|930.21
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.79
|61.39
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.27
|743.27
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.02
|330.52
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.14
|8.29
KARACHI – Gold prices moved up in Pakistani market in line with international market rates.
On Saturday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,800, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,445.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $0.42 to settle at $2,050 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Karachi
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Quetta
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Attock
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Multan
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
