Karachi Weather update: Sindh capital, parts of Sindh to receive rains this week

Web Desk
11:21 AM | 23 Dec, 2023
Karachi weather update
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Karachi and some parts of the southeastern region are likely to receive showers during the next two to three days, weather analyst predicted.

The prediction comes as temperature is expected to drop in the port city as shallow westerly wave is affecting parts of the country.

Karachi Temperature Today

The temperature span will be from 13°C to 26°C. Winds blew at 24km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is moderate, with visibility around 5-6km.

Karachi Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at over 125, which is Unhealthy.

Experts suggest air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

Pakistan Meteorological Department said mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts, while partly cloudy in upper parts of the country.

However, light rain (light snow over mountains) is likely at isolated places in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas. Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

Karachi Weather update: Temperature drops further as cold wave hits Sindh

Web Desk

