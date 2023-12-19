Karachi Weather update: Temperature drops further as cold wave hits Sindh

Meteorological Office has predicted a cold wave in country's southeastern region Sindh, including Karachi, with the temperature expected to drop in the port city.

Karachi Rain Update

On Tuesday, it remains partly sunny in Sindh capital, and as per the advisory, there are no chances of showers over the weekend.

Karachi Temperature Today

The temperature span will be from 13°C to 26°C. Winds blew at 24km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is moderate, with visibility around 5-6km.

Karachi Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at over 127, which is Unhealthy.

Experts suggest air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

Pakistan Meteorological Department said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is likely to approach western and lower parts of the country on 21st evening, and night.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most areas of the country, while very cold in northern areas and partly cloudy in western Balochistan.

Dense fog/smog is likely to occur in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during night hours.