TEHRAN – Iran launched simultaneous attacks on nine countries, including seven of the globe’s wealthiest nations by GDP per capita, in wake of Israel’s strike on the South Pars gas field, the largest in the world.

This marks the most intense retaliatory campaign of the war, with Tehran now targeting some of the most prosperous states even as its own economy collapses.

In Israel, Ballistic missiles and cluster munitions rained down on central Israel. Two civilians were killed in Ramat Gan, while four Palestinian women in the West Bank were struck by Iranian missiles.

Iran fired 14 ballistic missiles at Qatar’s Ras Laffan LNG hub, causing extensive damage confirmed by QatarEnergy. Over a dozen missiles and 27 drones were intercepted over the Emirates, with Iran threatening further strikes on energy facilities.

Evacuations were ordered at Saudi’s Samref Refinery and Jubail Petrochemical Complex as waves of missiles were intercepted over Riyadh. Ballistic missiles were intercepted, while U.S. facilities faced renewed targeting.

US 5th Fleet headquarters continues to endure relentless attacks in Bahrain. Drone strikes struck industrial zones in Oman, killing workers and ending the last Gulf state previously spared from fire.

In Jordan, American bases came under attack as the conflict widened into multiple fronts. US Embassy in Baghdad faced nightly drone assaults.

The combined GDP per capita of the Gulf states under assault now exceeds $417,000, making this one of the most audacious multi-front strikes in modern history. Despite crippling domestic economic conditions, Iran is striking directly at some of the world’s wealthiest nations, executing Operation Madman at full throttle—a campaign designed to torch regional wealth and force global powers to act.