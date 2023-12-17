Peshawar weather update: Check latest weather forecast for KP's capital

Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued weather forecast predicting chilly weather in northwestern region and several regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It said mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while very cold in northern areas. Fog/smog is likely to occur in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Peshawar temperature today

The mercury of Peshawar will reach 13°C, while the temperature is expected decrease in the evening after showers.

Humidity was recorded at around 50 percent in the city. Winds blew at 7km/h.

Peshawar Air Quality

Peshawar's air quality was recorded at 130, which is Unhealthy.

Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Pakistan's Weather outlook

On Monday, it will be cold, and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while very cold in northern areas.

Fog/smog is likely to occur in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night hours.

Weather of last 24 hours

Rainfall(mm): Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 02, Mirkhani, Chitral 01, Punjab: Sialkot City and Narowal 01.

Today's Recorded Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C): Leh -06, Skardu -04, Kalam and Gupis -03.