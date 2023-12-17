Peshawar weather update: Check latest weather forecast for KP's capital

Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued weather forecast predicting chilly weather in northwestern region and several regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
It said mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while very cold in northern areas. Fog/smog is likely to occur in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
The mercury of Peshawar will reach 13°C, while the temperature is expected decrease in the evening after showers.
Humidity was recorded at around 50 percent in the city. Winds blew at 7km/h.
Peshawar's air quality was recorded at 130, which is Unhealthy.
Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.
Pakistan's Weather outlook
Weather of last 24 hours
Rainfall(mm): Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 02, Mirkhani, Chitral 01, Punjab: Sialkot City and Narowal 01.
Today's Recorded Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C): Leh -06, Skardu -04, Kalam and Gupis -03.
Following are open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Saturday (December 17, 2023).
Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.30 for buying and 286.35 for selling.
Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound GBP climbed to 361 for buying, and 365 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.3
|286.35
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|361
|365
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.7
|78.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.94
|762.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.6
|40
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.52
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.49
|932.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.32
|60.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.54
|178.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.98
|26.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.37
|745.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.17
|27.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.62
|331.12
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold prices remained stable on Sunday as price of precious metal gained momentum in the weekend.
On Sunday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs218,900.
Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,670 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,657.
In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dips and new rate stands at $2019.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Karachi
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Quetta
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Attock
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Multan
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
