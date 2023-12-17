Search

PakistanWeather

Peshawar weather update: Check latest weather forecast for KP's capital

Web Desk
07:25 PM | 17 Dec, 2023
Peshawar weather update: Check latest weather forecast for KP's capital
Source: File Photo

Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued weather forecast predicting chilly weather in northwestern region and several regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It said mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while very cold in northern areas. Fog/smog is likely to occur in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Peshawar temperature today

The mercury of Peshawar will reach 13°C, while the temperature is expected decrease in the evening after showers.

Humidity was recorded at around 50 percent in the city. Winds blew at 7km/h.

Peshawar Air Quality

Peshawar's air quality was recorded at 130, which is Unhealthy.

Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Pakistan's Weather outlook

On Monday, it will be cold, and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while very cold in northern areas.

Fog/smog is likely to occur in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night hours.

Weather of last 24 hours

Rainfall(mm): Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 02, Mirkhani, Chitral 01, Punjab: Sialkot City and Narowal 01.
Today's Recorded Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C): Leh -06, Skardu -04, Kalam and Gupis -03.

Islamabad Weather update: Rain to hit Islamabad, parts of Pakistan today  

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

08:53 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

Lahore City Traffic Police shares new update on Learner Driving ...

06:02 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

Toyota Yaris latest price in Pakistan December 2023

05:15 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

Pakistan raises urea price by Rs1000 per bag; Check new rates here

01:44 PM | 16 Dec, 2023

Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital's temperature to drop to single ...

11:32 AM | 16 Dec, 2023

Islamabad Weather update: Rain to hit Islamabad, parts of Pakistan ...

11:11 AM | 16 Dec, 2023

Cooking oil, ghee prices dropped by Rs50/kg at Utility Stores; Check ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:19 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

Mahira Khan, Alee Hassan Shah serve as muse for HSY with latest romantic video

Horoscope

09:35 AM | 17 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 17, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 17 Dec 2023

Following are open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Saturday (December 17, 2023).

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.30 for buying and 286.35 for selling.

Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound GBP climbed to 361 for buying, and 365 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.7.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.3 286.35
Euro EUR 310 313
UK Pound Sterling GBP 361 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.7 78.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.94 762.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.6 40
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.52
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.49 932.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.32 60.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.54 178.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.98 26.28
Omani Riyal OMR 737.37 745.37
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.17 27.47
Swiss Franc CHF 328.62 331.12
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan; Check latest rates here - 17 Dec 2023

Gold prices remained stable on Sunday as price of precious metal gained momentum in the weekend.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 17 December 2023

On Sunday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs218,900.

Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,670 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,657.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dips and new rate stands at $2019.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Karachi PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Islamabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Peshawar PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Quetta PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Sialkot PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Attock PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Gujranwala PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Jehlum PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Multan PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Bahawalpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Gujrat PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Nawabshah PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Chakwal PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Hyderabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Nowshehra PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Sargodha PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Faisalabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Mirpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: