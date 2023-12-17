Uganda waives visa requirements for this country: Details inside

UVIRA - Africa is opening up to the world as another country has announced visa-free entry for citizens from Congo starting next year.

Uganda has taken a significant step towards facilitating regional integration by lifting visa requirements for citizens of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), aligning with its East African Community (EAC) membership.

The decision, confirmed by Lt Gen Joseph Musanyufu, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, follows discussions held during the 8th joint permanent commission in Kinshasa, DR Congo, in October this year in which it was agreed to waive visa requirements in adherence to the EAC protocol on free movement.

Lt Gen Musanyufu clarified that this visa exemption will commence on January 1, 2024 and it is expected that the Democratic Republic of Congo will also grant Ugandan citizens visa-free entry in return.

Congo is not the only country facilitating visa-free travel. Recently, Kenya announced the exemption of visa requirements for everyone.

The relaxation would be starting from January 2024 and President William Ruto unveiled this pivotal decision as a move aimed at enhancing tourism and promoting international connectivity.

The Democratic Republic of Congo, located in Central Africa, boasts a diverse landscape, rich culture, and abundant natural resources. With a population of over 100 million, it stands as one of Africa's most populous countries. Despite challenges, it draws tourists with attractions like Virunga National Park. However, due to infrastructure limitations and internal conflicts, official tourist arrival statistics aren't widely available.

On the other hand, Uganda, situated in East Africa, is famed for its stunning landscapes, including the source of the Nile River and diverse wildlife in national parks like Bwindi Impenetrable National Park. With a population exceeding 45 million, Uganda is known for its vibrant culture. It attracts around 1.5 million tourists yearly, drawn by its rich biodiversity, cultural heritage, and warm hospitality.