Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Immigration

PIA to increase flights to Northern areas as summer kicks off in Pakistan

Web Desk
02:17 PM | 26 Apr, 2024
PIA to increase flights to Northern areas as summer kicks off in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced additional flights to northern areas of the country as the citizens brace themselves for the scorching heat of summer.

The national airline’s spokesperson has confirmed that additional flights will be operated to the northern regions soon, adding that two-way flights from Islamabad to Chitral will be included in the operation from May 18th.

PIA will operate two weekly flights, the spokesperson noted. 

It bears mentioning that the national carrier has also recently announced to operate two-way flights from Dubai to Skardu which will be started from April 29th.

The developments come as the national carrier is being privatized by the federal government for which the preparations have been finalized.

The calls for privatizing the airline were made during the previous regime and the follow-up deliberations also led to promulgation of the Privatisation Ordinance to remove the role of high courts in privatization transactions aimed at avoiding legal hitches.

The state-owned Pakistan International Airlines has been under fire for denting a severe blow to the national exchequer and facing hiccups due to multiple factors. Time and again, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) freezes its accounts while Pakistan State Oil (PSO) also refuses to supply oil to the carrier.

The airline recently settled a dispute with an Indonesian firm and got possession of two of its aircraft though the airline failed to prove itself sustainable in the long term which has forced the policymakers to finally do away with it and hand it over to a private investor.

Pakistan is not only privatizing this national carrier but is also in the process of outsourcing operations at three of its airports i.e. Jinnah International Airport Karachi Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore and Islamabad International Airport.

As per the announcements made by the government, the Islamabad International Airport would be outsourced first for 15 years after which the remaining two airports would be outsourced to improve efficiency and public service delivery.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

02:38 PM | 26 Apr, 2024

Entry fee for Venice comes into force as tourists flock to Europe

02:17 PM | 26 Apr, 2024

PIA to increase flights to Northern areas as summer kicks off in ...

10:59 AM | 26 Apr, 2024

Saudi Arabia signs visa free agreement with another country: Details ...

12:07 AM | 26 Apr, 2024

Muslims allowed to perform Umrah on any visa type in major relief

02:03 PM | 25 Apr, 2024

Another tourist tax introduced by Portugal: Details inside

11:56 AM | 25 Apr, 2024

This country is issuing visas to illegal foreign workers

Immigration

02:57 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

IATA warns Pakistan to release airline revenues as economic crunch ...

11:13 AM | 25 Apr, 2024

Canada warns of further actions against student visas: Details inside ...

01:00 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

Saudi Arabia includes 'Urdu' language in new call center for pilgrims

07:39 PM | 23 Apr, 2024

Iran visa fees in Pakistan: What you need to know

01:23 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

Schengen Visa announced for Saudi citizens, gulf countries: Details ...

02:38 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

Thailand extends visa-free entry relaxation for Russia: Details inside

Advertisement

Latest

03:12 PM | 26 Apr, 2024

Karachi sacrificial animal market for Eidul Adha 2024; Location, start date and other details

Gold & Silver

01:00 PM | 26 Apr, 2024

Gold rates increase by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 26 April 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 26, 2024 Friday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.95 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 26 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.5 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.95 75.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.30 74
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.57 748.57
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.8 203
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 39.93 40.33
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.61 912.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.28 58.88
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.46 25.76
Omani Riyal OMR 723.48 731.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.52 77.22
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 305.43 307.93
Thai Bhat THB 7.51 7.66

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: