Pakistan Navy seizes $130m meth shipment in Arabian Sea operation

KARACHI – The Pakistan Navy (PN) seized over 2,000 kilograms of methamphetamine, or “ice,” valued at $130 million in the Arabian Sea, the navy announced Wednesday.

According to the Directorate-General Public Relations (DG PR), PN ship Tabuk intercepted a suspicious stateless dhow while conducting a regional maritime security patrol under the Saudi-led Combined Task Force 150, part of the multinational Combined Maritime Force (CMF) including the U.S.

The operation marked the third consecutive major drug interdiction by PN ships in the past two months. The navy described the seizure as a demonstration of its “enduring resolve and unwavering commitment” against illicit trafficking at sea.

“The scale and flawless execution of this operation highlight PN’s professionalism and the effectiveness of multinational coordination under CMF,” the statement said.

The PN reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding national maritime interests, upholding the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and supporting global maritime security.

Previously, PN ship Yarmook seized narcotics worth over $972 million in the Arabian Sea last month, while a joint PN-Anti-Narcotics Force operation in August recovered around 1,250kg of drugs worth $38 million off Balochistan’s Pasni coast.