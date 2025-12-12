Man arrested for scamming MPAs, other political personalities

ISLAMABAD – The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has arrested a suspect involved in an online fraud scheme that targeted politicians and government officials.

According to a spokesperson for the NCCIA, the accused, identified as Muhammad Mazhar, used to contact members of provincial assemblies (MPAs) and other political figures, claiming that a delegation from the United Nations was arriving and that they would be representing the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The suspect deceived his victims by stating that the delegation was accompanied by cargo, the tax for which needed to be paid. In this manner, he managed to scam individuals into transferring money for the supposed “cargo tax.”

The complainant was also deceived, with the fraudster convincing them to become a representative for the delegation and demand a payment of Rs468,500, which was transferred into the suspect’s account.

Following the complaint, the Cyber Crime Circle in Rawalpindi launched an investigation and successfully arrested Muhammad Mazhar, son of Muhammad Hanif. His accomplice, Muhammad Javed, has also been named in the case.

An FIR under Section 201/2025 has been registered, and legal action has been initiated under the PECA Act and Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). SI Mehboob Ilahi is leading the ongoing investigation into the case.