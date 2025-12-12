Met office forecast rains in Pakistan from this weekend

KARACHI – Met office predicted that a shallow western disturbance is likely to approach western parts of the country on 12th (night) December.

Under the influence of this weather system, light to moderate rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Malakand, Manshera, Abbottabad, Haripur, Bunner, Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli) from 13th to 15th December with occasional gaps.

Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with light rain/snowfall is expected in Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Waziristan, Quetta, Ziarat, Zhob, Sherani, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah and Noushki on 14th / 15th December. There are chances of drizzle in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Potohar region and light rain/light snow in Murree & Galliyat on Sunday/Monday.

Moderate, at times dense foggy conditions are likely to develop over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh from 12th (night) to 16th December.

Another western disturbance is likely to influence western and upper parts of the country from 19th December.

It warned that snowfall may cause road closure/slippery conditions in Naran, Kaghan, Kalam, Malam Jabba, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Quetta, Ziarat and Chaman during the forecast period.