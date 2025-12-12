Punjab launches app for registration of births, marriages, divorces

LAHORE – The Punjab Local Government, in partnership with NADRA, has officially launched a new Customer Relationship Management (CRM) e-Registration app.

Provincial Minister for Local Government, Zeeshan Rafiq, inaugurated the app and highlighted its key features, including the ability to register births, deaths, marriages, and divorces online.

Minister Rafiq emphasized that the new app will allow citizens to complete their registrations from the comfort of their homes.

The integration with NADRA’s data system will automatically update the records, ensuring accuracy and convenience.

Furthermore, Rafiq stated that the collaboration between the Local Government Department and NADRA will streamline data collection, as the system will be connected to union councils across Punjab.

The initiative aims to improve record-keeping and provide a more efficient registration process for residents.