Former Sialkot Adc Iqbal Singha Re Arrested After Dramatic Police Custody Escape

LAHORE – Former Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADC-R) Sialkot, Iqbal Singha, has been re-arrested after escaping from police custody.

According to reports, Iqbal Singha is facing a case for allegedly receiving crores of rupees in bribes from a private housing society.

Police sources said that on November 13, Singha was being brought from Lahore to the Rawalpindi Anti-Corruption Court when he dramatically escaped from the Chakri Motorway Rest Area.

Following his escape, a case was registered at Chakri Police Station, naming four police officials, including an ASI of Rawalpindi Police.

A special team was formed by Rawalpindi Police to apprehend Singha, who has now been arrested and transferred to Kot Lakhpat Jail.