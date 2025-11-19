Ali Tareen mulls legal tussle against PCB over Multan Sultans exclusion from PSL

ISLAMABAD – Things are getting heated between Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen and Pakistan Cricket Board ahead of Pakistan Super League season 11 (PSL-11).

Tareen raises his voice publicly, threatening legal action after repeated attempts to communicate with the PCB went unanswered. In a social media post, he said “Since the PCB will not communicate with us, here is an update we can share ourselves.” He revealed that over the past month, the franchise sent multiple emails requesting their team valuation and renewal letters, documents reportedly already received by every other team.

Multan Sultans owner lamented no response from Cricket Board, neither to emails, legal notices, nor letters to the PCB Chairman. He added that even officials from other franchises are questioning why Multan Sultans are being excluded from the valuation and renewal process, but PSL management has remained silent.

The matter has gone public only because the board refuses private engagement, Tareen claimed. Issuing a warning, he said, “If this ghosting continues, we will have no choice but to take legal action — the absolute last thing we want to do.” He described the entire conflict as unnecessary and easily resolvable, but complicated by “fragile egos.”

The recent development comes after Tareen shared a clip tearing up legal notice issued by cricket board. In the clip, he criticized the board for being surrounded by “yes-men” and unable to tolerate criticism.

Tareen explained that he never received an invitation or call to discuss matters — instead, he was directly served a legal notice. He stated that the notice would not silence him, emphasizing his dedication to the league and its fans rather than the board.