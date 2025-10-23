Multan Sultans hit with PCB suspension notice after Ali Tareen’s jibe

ISLAMABAD – Drama in Pakistan Super League (PSL) escalated as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly sent suspension notice to Multan Sultans, after repeated public criticisms from franchise owner Ali Tareen.

The notice was served due to violations of the franchise agreement amid tensions between Cricket Board and Multan Sultans camp. PCB officials stressed that the move is aimed at protecting the league’s professional standards and reputation.

It all stemmed to previous drama, when Ali Tareen took to social media to question vision and planning of League, saying: “How is PSL 10 bigger and better? Same matches, same teams, what’s new? PCB had the chance to innovate, but we’re repeating last year. Our biggest brand deserves better planning. Show us a clear vision!”

Tareen later insisted his comments were meant to push for improvement, not criticism, praising PCB team’s efforts while urging franchise owners to unite for the league’s betterment.

Later, he reacting to a PCB video celebrating PSL 10’s success, Tareen slammed the board again over low TV ratings, empty stadiums, and sluggish digital engagement, calling for urgent reforms.

A PCB official said that Tareen’s repeated public statements damaged the league’s reputation and violated franchise terms, prompting the legal action.

On Thursday, a Multan Sultans spokesperson clarified that while a legal notice had been received, “it is not a termination notice.”