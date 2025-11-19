Dg Khan Man Sentenced To Three Years For Sharing Obscene Images Of Woman

ISLAMABAD – The Additional Sessions Court Islamabad sentenced a man from Dera Ghazi Khan to three years in prison for distributing obscene images of a woman.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) had registered the case and completed the investigation, achieving a significant success in this serious matter.

The accused sent sexually explicit images of the victim to her husband and brother via multiple WhatsApp numbers and also shared the objectionable content on his Facebook account. He was arrested on March 9, 2023, and mobile phones, SIM cards, and other digital evidence were recovered from his possession.

Technical analysis reports from the forensic laboratory further strengthened the evidence against him.

Additional Sessions Judge West Islamabad Abdul Hafeez Memon handed down the verdict, sentencing the accused to three years in prison and a fine of Rs 100,000 under the Electronic Crimes Act 2016. The court also ordered him to pay Rs 50,000 in compensation to the victim.