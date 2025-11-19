Deputy Pm Dar Set For High Level Talks After Russian Diplomatic Sprint

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar launched high-powered international mission, wrapping up a visit to Moscow for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit before immediately jetting off to Belgium for a crucial three-day engagement with the European Union (EU).

In a statement, Foreign Office (FO) said Dar is set to co-chair 7th Pakistan–EU Strategic Dialogue in Brussels from Nov 19-21 at the invitation of Kaja Kallas, the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy.

The meeting will reassess every sector of partnership under the 2019 Pakistan–EU Strategic Engagement Plan, a framework that shapes political, economic, security and developmental ties.

Dar’s Brussels mission also includes participation in the fourth EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum, a high-profile gathering chaired by Kallas and attended by top global players. The FO confirmed that Dar has lined up a series of important bilateral meetings with senior EU officials, expected to shape the trajectory of Pakistan’s relationship with Europe for the coming years.

Calling the visit a “milestone moment” for Pakistan–EU relations, the FO stressed that Islamabad is committed to building a “comprehensive and mutually beneficial partnership” with the 27-member bloc. As Dar departed Moscow, he publicly thanked the Russian government for its “warm hospitality,” while also praising Pakistan’s embassy in Moscow and FO teams for executing a seamless diplomatic operation.

Dar’s SCO engagements were nothing short of a diplomatic marathon. According to the FO, Dar held a major meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during which both sides reviewed the full spectrum of Pakistan–Russia relations. FO reported “deep satisfaction” on both ends, with Dar applauding Russia’s successful hosting of the summit and acknowledging the strong role played by leadership and institutional mechanisms in bringing the two nations closer.

The two leaders also dove into regional and international issues, agreeing to intensify coordination at global platforms, including the United Nations and SCO—an indication of Pakistan and Russia’s growing diplomatic alignment.

In another key interaction, Dar held an informal but significant conversation with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. The two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across the region—a strategic meeting given Qatar’s pivotal role in Middle Eastern politics and Pakistan’s economic landscape.

Dar’s engagements in Moscow did not stop there. The FO posted images of Dar deep in discussion with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Chinese Premier Li Qiang, where talks centered on boosting collaboration within the SCO framework—further cementing Pakistan’s ties with two of its most influential partners.

In a meeting with Adylbek Kasymaliev, the Kyrgyz Republic’s head of the presidential administration, Dar congratulated Kyrgyzstan on taking over the chairmanship of the SCO Heads of State. Both leaders discussed upcoming SCO initiatives and the priorities of Kyrgyzstan’s rotating presidency.

Dar’s encounter with Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov highlighted the “positive momentum” in bilateral ties, with Dar underscoring the importance of high-level diplomatic engagement and coordinated efforts in multilateral arenas.

He also met Tajikistan’s Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda, congratulating him on assuming leadership of the next meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government. Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to expanding cooperation with Tajikistan across multiple spheres.

Dar’s intense back-to-back engagements in Moscow and Brussels underscore Pakistan’s drive to assert itself on both regional and global platforms. From navigating the power corridors of Central Asia to shaping strategic partnerships with the European Union, the deputy prime minister’s diplomatic push signals Islamabad’s ambition to re-energise its international relationships at a critical geopolitical moment.