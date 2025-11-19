Location of eight M-Tag points in Islamabad revealed

ISLAMABAD – In an effort to streamline the vehicle registration process and reduce wait times for motorists, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has established eight new points across the city where drivers can easily acquire, recharge, or renew their M-Tags.

These M-Tag centers are set up at key locations, including Kachnar Park in I-8, Islamabad Club, Lake View Park, F-9 Park, Tarlai, Chungi No 26, Gulberg Green, and the Excise and Taxation office in H-8.

Motorists can visit these centers between 9 am and 9 pm for M-Tag installation, with the exception of the Excise and Taxation office, where services will be available from 3 pm to 9 pm.

This initiative is designed to provide convenient access for residents, enabling them to complete M-Tag related tasks near their homes without having to endure long queues.

The new M-Tag service points aim to save time for vehicle owners, ease the tagging process, and ensure better traffic management in the capital.

The move comes as part of a broader effort to enforce the M-Tag system, which will soon be mandatory for all vehicles entering Islamabad.

Earlier this week, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, speaking to the media outside the Judicial Complex, confirmed that vehicles without an M-Tag will be banned from entering the city after two weeks.

The ICT administration’s initiative ensures that Islamabad residents can manage their M-Tag needs more efficiently, without unnecessary delays or hassles.

With the added convenience of these service points, drivers are encouraged to take advantage of the facility before the mandatory enforcement begins.