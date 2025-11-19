Karachi five-star hotel receives e-challan for stolen car after 28 years

KARACHI – A Karachi-based five-star hotel has recently received a shock after it received an e-challan over a traffic violation for a car stolen 28 years ago.

The car, registered under the number AAR-540, was stolen in May 1997 from a parking lot near the Fyaz Center on Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi.

According to reports, an FIR (First Information Report) regarding the car theft was filed on May 22, 1997, at the Saddar police station by Zahid, a hotel employee. Despite extensive efforts by the police, the stolen vehicle was never recovered.

However, last week, the hotel received an e-challan for a traffic violation related to the vehicle, amounting to Rs10,000. The fine was linked to a number plate that had clearly been used in violation of traffic rules, although the car itself had been missing for decades.

In response to the e-challan, the hotel management confirmed they would pay the fine. However, they have added a condition: they will only clear the payment once the Karachi police recover the stolen vehicle.

The incident has raised questions about the management of stolen vehicle records and the long-term tracking of such cases in the city. Despite the car’s disappearance almost three decades ago, this recent e-challan has brought the long-forgotten case back into the public eye.