Schools to remains closed from November 22-24 for by-elections

ISLAMABAD – District administration announced three-day holidays in Mansehra schools due to the by-election in NA-18, closing schools from November 22, to 24.

According to official notification, all public and private schools will remain closed to avoid any unpleasant incidents during election activities. The by-election is scheduled for November 23, 2025, and entire region is already buzzing with political activity.

As exam season and winter holidays start nationwide, educational activities are changing across different reghions. In the coldest regions of Balochistan, the government schools will remain closed for two and a half months starting December 16, giving students an extra-long winter break.

In Balochistan, exams for grades 1 to 7 are being held from November 16 to 24, while grade 8 board exams will begin on November 24. In Punjab, winter holidays will run from December 23, 2025 to January 11, 2026, and schools will reopen on January 13, 2026.

Meanwhile, rumors spread rapidly across Punjab that schools may be closed earlier due to smog. However, provincial authorities have clarified that no such decision has been made yet, leaving parents and school administrations in further uncertainty.