Winter holidays 2025 schedule announced

QUETTA – The Balochsitan government has issued the schedule of winter vacations 2025 for all public schools located in cold regions across the province.

The provincial education department said the two and half months winter break will start from December 16.

Meanwhile, the examinations for class 1 to 7 in Chaman have started from November 16 and will continue till November 24 while the board exams of class eight will commence from November 24.

Last week, the School Education Department in Punjab announced the schedule for the winter holidays 2025.

It said the winter break will start from December 23, 2025 with schools reopening on January 12, 2026.

Winter holidays in Pakistan typically occur from mid-December to January, coinciding with colder weather and the winter season. Schools in northern regions like Gilgit-Baltistan and Murree close earlier, often due to heavy snowfall and harsh weather conditions.

In southern areas, winter vacations start in late December, providing students a break from academic activities.

The holidays also align with family gatherings, festivals like Christmas, and the New Year celebrations, giving people time to rest and enjoy seasonal events.