‘No Balance, No Electricity’: Pakistani to launch Prepaid Meters in System Overhaul

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has taken a major decision to introduce a nationwide prepaid metering project in the electricity sector, in a major transformation of how millions of consumers use and pay for electricity.

Reports in local media said the new system will require consumers to pay for electricity through a rechargeable card. Users will top up their card with a balance, and only then will they be able to consume electricity according to their needs and budget.

The moment a consumer’s card balance runs out, the electricity supply will automatically cut off. Under new system, there will be no meter readers, no monthly bills, and no late fees. You just have to recharge to get electricity.

Government officials claim this project will free consumers from the hassle of paying monthly bills, empowering them to manage their electricity usage directly by topping up their balance whenever needed.

In this regard, the federal government sent a letter to the heads of all power companies, urgently asking for their recommendations. These companies are expected to submit their proposals on the prepaid metering project within this month.