Lesco Appoints First Female Sdo In Historic Move

LAHORE – In a historic move, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has appointed its first-ever female Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO).

The new appointment marks a significant milestone for the company and for women in the engineering and power sectors.

According to LESCO’s spokesperson, Engineer Humaira, who previously worked with Hyderabad Distribution Company, has been assigned to LESCO.

Engineer Humaira will serve in the Gulshan Ravi Sub-Division, where she will oversee operations and manage electrical distribution.

This marks the first time in LESCO’s history that a woman engineer has been appointed to work as an SDO in the operations department, further promoting gender equality and inclusivity within Pakistan’s energy sector.

LESCO is a leading power distribution company in Pakistan, responsible for providing electricity to the Lahore region and its surrounding areas. LESCO’s jurisdiction covers a vast area, including Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, and Kasur, serving millions of customers across these regions.

The company is tasked with the distribution and management of electrical supply, maintenance of infrastructure, and the handling of consumer services, such as billing and complaints.

LESCO plays a critical role in ensuring reliable power delivery, managing grid systems, and implementing energy conservation measures to improve service quality and customer satisfaction.