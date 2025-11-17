Saudi Arabia issues new guidelines about Iqama

JEDDAH – The Saudi Ministry of Passport and Immigration has announced new regulations regarding the process of changing the photo on an Iqama (residence permit).

According to the ministry’s recent statement, foreign workers can apply for a photo change on their Iqama if there is a noticeable difference in their appearance or facial features. However, the request must be supported by a valid reason, as photo changes are not permitted without justification.

In a report by the Saudi news agency, the minister clarified that a photo change on the Iqama is only applicable when there is a clear alteration in the individual’s appearance. It is essential for the applicant to provide a valid explanation for the change. Without a legitimate reason, a photo modification will not be accepted.

Responding to queries on social media, it also emphasized that foreign workers whose Iqama photos differ significantly from their current appearance must book an appointment at their local Jazat office.

In addition, applicants must present a valid passport and a new photo when submitting their request for a photo change.

In another important update, the ministry reminded foreign workers that Iqama issuance for those entering the Kingdom on a work visa must occur within 90 days. Failure to obtain an Iqama within this three-month period will result in a fine of 500 Saudi Riyals.

Furthermore, Jazat reiterated that a medical test is also a requirement for all newly arriving foreign workers before their Iqama can be issued.