‘Boycott Talha Anjum?’ Here’s how Social Media Reacts after Pak Rapper Waves Indian Flag

Rap star Talha Anjum picked up an Indian flag thrown on stage by a fan, draped it over his shoulder, and waved it to the crowd, and the bold gesture quickly went viral, igniting heated debates across social media.

Reactions were sharply divided as some criticized him as “attention-seeking” or argued that public opinion matters even if art has no boundaries, while others praised his courage, saying waving the flag did not make him anti-Pakistan.

Supporters highlighted his consistent message of peace and unity, with many admiring his refusal to be intimidated by political tensions between Pakistan and India.

Social Media Reactions

Talha defended himself, stating, “There is no space for hatred in my heart. My art has no boundaries… Urdu rap has no borders and it always will.” The incident shows how a single moment on stage can ignite cross-border discussions online, reflecting both admiration and controversy.