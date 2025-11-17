Pakistani rapper Talha Anjum faces backlash for raising Indian flag at Nepal concert

KARACHI – Pakistani rapper Talha Anjum, known for his popular tracks, has sparked a wave of criticism after raising the Indian flag during a concert in Nepal.

The act has led to strong reactions online, with many users accusing the artist of compromising his national identity for the sake of popularity.

The controversy began when a video surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), showing Talha Anjum waving the Indian flag during his performance.

طلحہ انجم جو پاکستان کے مشہور ریپر گلوکار ہیں اور کراچی سے تعلق رکھتے ہیں اور جنکے گانے بھارت نے اسپاٹی فائی اور یوٹیوب پر اپنے ملک میں بلاک کر رکھے ہیں اسی طلحہ انجم نے نیپال کے اپنے کنسرٹ میں بھارتی پرچم لہرا دیا بولو ماشااللہ🙄 pic.twitter.com/aH5hGsuXgS — Sadia Khalid (@SadiasOfficial) November 16, 2025



Anjum, whose songs have been blocked in India on platforms like Spotify and YouTube, was criticized for allegedly showing support for the neighboring country. His actions raised questions about loyalty and the motivations behind them.

One user on X wrote, “The whole country is a slave to Indian culture—songs, films, and even TV shows. Some will go to any length to please producers and directors. Talha Anjum raised the Indian flag just to make money. Why the uproar now, when everyone else does the same?”

Others were equally harsh, with one user commenting, “Sometimes, you have to do things for a few bucks,” implying that Anjum’s actions were driven by financial gain.

Another comment sarcastically pointed out that raising the flag would lead to “unblocking” of his music content in India.

A more aggressive response came from a user who stated, “Now, you’ll see real consequences. Before, he was only performing at concerts; now, he’ll face repercussions everywhere.”

The incident continues to divide opinions, with some defending Anjum’s artistic freedom, while others see it as a betrayal of his own country. The rapper has yet to respond to the backlash.