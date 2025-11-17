Shahzeb Khanzada breaks silence as PTI Supporter confronts him over Bushra Bibi Case

KARACHI – Pakistan’s media and political arenas have been buzzing again after top TV journalist Shahzeb Khanzada unleashed scatting response to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters who resurfaced backlash over his past exposé on Bushra Bibi’s Iddat case.

The controversy ignited after PTI loyalist confronted Shahzeb Khanzada inside clothing store, and it was all over the internet. As the incident made it to top trends, Khanzada took to social media and shared clip from his earlier broadcast, defending every second of his reporting and challenging the narrative pushed by PTI leaders.

The clash escalated when PTI’s Shahbaz Gill accused TV show host for airing controversial episode. Khanzada responded with blistering clarity, calling out Gill’s “habitual lies” and asserting that the former minister was once again “caught fabricating stories.”

It stemmed to petition filed by Khawar Maneka, who accused his ex-wife, Bushra Bibi, of marrying former PM Imran Khan before completing her Iddat. Maneka even demanded medical examination of her menstrual cycle, an unprecedented and deeply invasive request that sparked nationwide outrage.

Shahbaz Gill accused TV show host for airing controversial episode. Khanzada responded with blistering clarity, calling out Gill's "habitual lies" and asserting that the former minister was once again "caught fabricating stories."

PTI leaders blast Maneka for attacking his ex-wife’s character six years after their divorce, calling the move “shameful,” “cheap,” and “obnoxious.” He condemned entire petition as a disgraceful attempt to drag a private matter into the public eye, stressing that such issues should never be exploited in Pakistan’s media and courts.

The original case dates back to February 3, 2024, when Judge Qudratullah of Islamabad Civil Court convicted Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi for marrying before the Iddat period ended, handing down seven-year prison sentences and five-million-rupee fines each.

The story took dramatic turn in July 2024, when Islamabad court overturned convictions entirely, acquitting both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi. Even though Maneka’s legal team fought to uphold the previous verdict, the court dismissed their plea.