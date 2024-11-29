Shahzeb Khanzada set to enter entertainment industry?

KARACHI – Shahzeb Khanzada, a renowned host of a current affairs show, is all set to enter the entertainment industry of Pakistan as a writer.

Reports said he will make a debut in the television industry with a crime thriller, featuring top-rated starts such as Saba Qamar and Faysal Quraishi.

The Seventh Sky Entertainment will produce the show while it would be directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain, who has made headlines with Do Bol, Khuda Aur Mohabbat and Farar serials.

However, Shahzeb Khanzada is yet to make an official statement in this regard.